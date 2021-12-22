Manitoba government announces flexible compensation plan for businesses impacted by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba businesses reeling from severe setbacks brought on by COVID-19 capacity limits are being promised a flexible funding plan from the provincial government.

The Sector Support Program is meant to lessen the financial blow dealt by the newest public health orders to businesses who need it most, the province says.

According to Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes and Finance Minister Scott Fielding, the program has a budget of $22 million that’ll help roughly 1,800 businesses.

“As a previous small business owner, I understand the challenges businesses face and that is why our government is eager and committed to helping Manitoba businesses remain open,” said Reyes during a Wednesday press conference.

Those who are eligible — restaurants, hotels and bars that do dine-in, gyms, recreation facilities, movie theatres, performance venues and museums operating at half capacity — can apply for the grant.

The payout will be calculated based on the total number of employees.

Starting at $3,000 for one to nine employees, an upper limit of $12,000 will be given to any businesses that has more than 50 staff members.

The application period will be open until the end of January.

The Manitoba Chamber of Commerce’s President Chuck Davidson expressed his support for the program, praising its adjustability and the speed at which it’s being implemented.

“One, it’s quick. So it’s timely in terms of, you know, being able to provide that support to businesses. Two, it’s easy for them to apply for this. Three, that it’s scalable … it’s not necessarily one size fits all,” said Davidson in an interview Wednesday morning.

“I think that’s important, that all businesses aren’t necessarily treated equally, but they’re all available for significant dollars that they can receive.”

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said, the amount promised isn’t enough.

“At a minimum, these supports should be doubled. It’s the fourth wave of the pandemic and the PCs are still trying to use a water pistol to put out a forest fire,” said Lamont in a press release.

“Unless the Manitoba government steps up with real help to business and worker based on need, not just employees, we are going to see devastation across Manitoba’s small businesses. It will set the recovery back years.”

King’s Head Pub owner, Chris Graves, has mixed feelings about the Sector Support Program.

“Well, it’s like what I’ve always said, every little penny helps us. There’s no doubt about it. Anything can help us going forward,” said Graves during an interview.

“What happens with something like this is it’s based solely on the number of employees. So it has nothing to do with loss of business or in terms of profitability or what you’re losing that way.

“And there’s also no timeline on it. Is it a one time payment for, like, the next two weeks, or is it in the month, or is it three months? We’re not really sure what that is.”

More information regarding the eligibility criteria and how to apply will be available on the Manitoba government’s COVID-19 support for business webpage in the next few days.

— with files from The Canadian Press

