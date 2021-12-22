Man who crashed in West Kelowna gets help from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

A man who crashed his vehicle on a forest service road Tuesday night was located by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews just in the nick of time.

It was around 9:50 p.m. Dec. 21 when B.C. Emergency Health Services called COSAR to assist in locating a man with two dogs who had crashed his vehicle along Jackpine Forest Service Road in West Kelowna. He was shaken up and was walking back to town when he got cell service and called 911.

“He was in the early stages of hypothermia and BCEHS was not sure the ambulance could make it up the forest service road,” a COSAR member said in a press release.

COSAR responded with seven members including their UTV and medical teams.

“It was discovered that the forest service road had been plowed and was passable in an ambulance,” COSAR said. “About a kilometre up the road, the patient was found standing by an abandoned campfire that had been started a few hours ago.

“(He) was checked out and released by BCEHS, and COSAR ensured the male and his dogs got home.”

About a half-hour earlier, COSAR had also been called out to search for an elderly woman with dementia. She had last been seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Kelowna but as the team was mobilizing, news came in that she had been located in Rutland.

These were COSAR’s 102nd and 103rd callouts for 2021.

