Health

Fresh Express recalling multiple salad products in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2021 9:34 am
Fresh Express Recall View image in full screen
A Fresh Express salad kit is shown in a handout photo. MANDATORY CREDIT THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Fresh Express is recalling several of its salad kits and products due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall covers a number of different products that were distributed in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

A full list of the affected products is available on the recall and alerts section of the Health Canada website. 

Oshawa, Ont. family finds stone fragments in frozen berries

Consumers are advised to either throw the product out or return it to the place of purchase.

So far there have been no reported illnesses linked to the product.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in some cases even death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
