Memorial grows at Whitewood, Sask. outdoor rink to remember local hockey player

A Grade 12 student from the Ochapowace First Nation is being remembered for the life he led. A memorial was set up for Carter Bear at an outdoor ice rink in Whitewood, Sask., a town near his home community.

“Anytime anyone would see him, he would have a smile on his face,” said Bear’s best friend, Dannicka Kequahtooway. “He would make anyone’s day by just being himself.”

Bear was outdoor skating at a rink in Moosomin, a nearby town, on Sunday, Dec. 19, when he collapsed. His best friend confirms that is where he passed away.

It isn’t known at this time what caused his death but what’s on peoples’ minds is the life he lived and the dreams he had.

Kequahtooway said she and Bear knew everything about each other and spent time daydreaming about what their futures would look like.

“A week ago, we were actually talking about moving to Saskatoon after we graduated and go to school,” she said. “He always planned the kind of house he wanted to live in [with] lots of windows.”

His hard work is remembered by family, friends and others throughout the community. Although he was in his final year of high school, Bear worked two jobs in addition to playing hockey for the U18 Whitewood Jets.

“That was when he was his most happiest is when he was skating,” she said. “Last year … I couldn’t skate, so he would pull me on his hockey stick.”

Community members and friends have added flowers, candles and two hockey sticks to the outdoor memorial for Bear.

Kequahtooway says she will miss her best friend’s smile the most – something she will never see again but will remember through her cherished memories.

“Everyone can say his smile was so contagious,” she said. “I was always jealous of his straight teeth because they were so perfect.”

Bear leaves behind his family in Ochapowace First Nation, his hockey teammates in Whitewood, his friends at school and his best friend.

Whitewood is about 170 kilometres east of Regina.

