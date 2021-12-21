London, Ont. cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row, London, Ont.’s New Year’s Eve in-person celebration has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Officials announced the cancellation in a Twitter thread posted by the City of London’s account on Tuesday.

“With additional health precautions & increased restrictions in place in response to the rapidly increasing rate of spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to not move forward with an in-person New Year’s Eve celebration,” said the city.

Officials added that the decision was made in consultation with the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s acting medical officer of health Dr. Alex Summers.

Had the event gone as planned, it would’ve been held in London’s Victoria Park.

“In the interest of public health and safety and to do our party to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are not able to do this,” the Twitter thread said.

“We know that this will be disappointing news for many. Our hope is that we will be able to meet in person again in 2022.”

While London held a virtual celebration in 2020, the city has not detailed plans for a similar online event in 2021.

