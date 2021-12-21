Menu

Crime

Friends of slain Montreal teen take up handgun fight, seeking ban at federal level

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2021 4:27 pm
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial where a 16-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial where a 16-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday. Valérie Plante/Twitter

Close friends of a Montreal teen killed in an apparently random act of gun violence last month have banded together in an effort to change gun laws.

The group have named themselves Ensemble pour Thomas, in memory of Thomas Trudel, a 16-year-old Montreal teen who was gunned down as he walked home from a park in mid-November.

Read more: ‘It makes no sense’: Montreal mayor, police chief speak out after teen’s murder

The gun-control lobby group, created by four high school students who were close to Trudel, aims to bring together young people to advocate for tougher handgun rules and a clampdown on handgun trafficking.

Their first order of business was to send a letter this week to Quebec Premier Francois Legault, urging a clearer position on banning handguns and support for their own efforts to bring about a federal ban.

Read more: Montreal to host forum in January on ways to reduce gun violence in the city

Since Trudel’s death, Quebec and Ottawa have lobbed the handgun issue back and forth, but the group says there shouldn’t have to be another tragedy for the governments to act.

During the last federal election, the Liberals pledged to give provinces the power to ban handguns.

École Polytechnique massacre survivor on 30 years of gun control advocacy – Apr 16, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
