Health

11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 265

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 12:13 pm
WATCH: As COVID-19 case numbers driven by Omicron explode across Canada, more holiday plans are crumbling away as provinces escalate pandemic measures.

Guelph’s public health unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday, increasing the total case count to 5,617.

The latest data shows Gueph’s active case count fell by four from the previous day to 265, with 15 new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases stand at 5,306, while the city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged after a death was last reported on Dec. 13.

Seventeen new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,446. Active cases are at 152, with 12 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are nine cases being treated in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Public health data shows 81.7 of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 87.1 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.2 per cent are partially vaccinated while in Wellington County, 80.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 85.9 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 5,800 vaccines have been administered in the region, including 400 first doses, roughly 100 second doses and 5,300 booster shots.

