Canada

Driver fatally collides with unoccupied backhoe in Glencoe, Ont.: Middlesex OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 21, 2021 11:25 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an unoccupied backhoe in Glencoe, Ont.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Dundonald Road in Glencoe, police say.

“It was determined that a motor vehicle was travelling on Dundonald Road when the vehicle collided with an unoccupied backhoe near a construction site,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said.

“The vehicle subsequently caught fire, and I’m sad to say that the occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Their identity has not yet been released, Sanchuk said, in order to give officials time to notify family.

Dundonald Road is closed from Falconbridge Drive to CPR Drive and is expected to remain so until at least 4 p.m. Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.

