Christmas 2021: What’s open and closed during the holidays in Guelph

There is no shortage of closures and service reductions around Guelph on Christmas Day.

Many of the usual businesses are closing their doors early on Christmas Eve and some are staying closed all weekend, reopening on Monday.

Here’s a list of what you can expect over the holidays.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall is closed on Christmas Day. The mall is closing early at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopening on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both Walmart locations in Guelph are also closing early on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and reopening on Boxing Day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most smaller retail businesses are closed on Dec. 25 and altering their hours on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day. Customers are asked to call ahead.

The Rexall location at Woolwich Street and Speedvale Avenue will be open on Christmas Day and again on Boxing Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Shoppers Drug Mart on Eramosa Road is also open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Banks are closed all weekend and there are no mail deliveries.

Food and drink

LCBO locations in Guelph will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed until Dec. 27, except the one on Speedvale Avenue. It will be open on Dec. 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A lot of restaurants, including fast-food joints, are closed on Christmas Day. Those looking to dine out should call ahead.

Government facilities and services

City hall offices will be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and then stay closed until Jan. 3, 2022. Other city offices will be closed Dec. 25 to 28.

Library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27.

The public drop-off and transfer station at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All of the city’s recreation and community centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

More information can be found on the City of Guelph’s website.

Transit

Guelph Transit is offering its statutory holiday service on Christmas and Boxing Day between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

GO Transit is offering its Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and its Saturday schedule on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, which means no trains through Guelph.