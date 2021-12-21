Menu

Canada

Quebec breaks record for highest daily provincial COVID-19 case count in Canada

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec imposes new health restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the province' Quebec imposes new health restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the province
As of 5pm Monday, all gyms, performance venues, movie theatres, taverns, bars and spas will close. As will primary and secondary schools, as well as adult learning centres. This as the Quebec government tries to gain the upper hand on the COVID-19 Omicron variant of that is wreaking havoc in the province. Global's Dan Spector has the details.

Quebec reported a record-breaking COVID-19 case count with 5,043 new infections — the highest single-day total reported Canada-wide since the pandemic began.

Ontario held the previous record with 4,812 new cases recorded in mid-April.

Quebec also recorded eight more deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday. It also reported 415 hospitalizations, with 59 new entries and 41 new discharges. Of those hospitalized, there are 88 people in intensive care, for an increase of 6 compared to the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic Quebec has reported 495,337 cases and 11,650 deaths.

Read more: Quebec shutting down schools, bars, gyms as COVID-19 cases soar

On Monday, provincial health authorities announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The province shut down bars, cinemas, concert halls, gyms and spas, along with in-person learning at schools, as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Restaurants, which began operating at half capacity on Monday, can stay open between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., the province said. Sports performances, whether amateur of professional, will be held without spectators. Schools are set to return to in-person classes scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, while remote working was made mandatory.

Read more: COVID-19: Montreal restaurants pre-emptively close indoor dining rooms as Omicron surges

In Monday’s update, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province had already reached half of its COVID-19 bed capacity in hospitals. He said it wasn’t so much about the number of COVID-19 patients but the staff required to treat them.

Trending Stories

“What we want to avoid is delaying emergency care, surgeries,”  Dubé said Monday.

He also said vaccination continues to be crucial for getting the province out of this situation.

Premier François Legault took to Twitter on Tuesday and hinted more restrictions could be coming down on Wednesday.

“Like in many places in the world, Quebec is faced with very difficult choices,” he wrote in French.

He added they “we will come back to you tomorrow with our decisions” on how to handle the increase in people getting sick and hospitalizations.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Karla Renic.

Click to play video: 'Holiday plans upended as provinces expand Omicron restrictions' Holiday plans upended as provinces expand Omicron restrictions

 

 

 

