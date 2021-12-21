Quebec breaks record for highest daily provincial COVID-19 case count in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported a record-breaking COVID-19 case count with 5,043 new infections — the highest single-day total reported Canada-wide since the pandemic began.

Ontario held the previous record with 4,812 new cases recorded in mid-April.

Quebec also recorded eight more deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday. It also reported 415 hospitalizations, with 59 new entries and 41 new discharges. Of those hospitalized, there are 88 people in intensive care, for an increase of 6 compared to the previous day.

Since the start of the pandemic Quebec has reported 495,337 cases and 11,650 deaths.

On Monday, provincial health authorities announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The province shut down bars, cinemas, concert halls, gyms and spas, along with in-person learning at schools, as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

Restaurants, which began operating at half capacity on Monday, can stay open between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., the province said. Sports performances, whether amateur of professional, will be held without spectators. Schools are set to return to in-person classes scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, while remote working was made mandatory.

In Monday’s update, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province had already reached half of its COVID-19 bed capacity in hospitals. He said it wasn’t so much about the number of COVID-19 patients but the staff required to treat them.

“What we want to avoid is delaying emergency care, surgeries,” Dubé said Monday.

He also said vaccination continues to be crucial for getting the province out of this situation.

Premier François Legault took to Twitter on Tuesday and hinted more restrictions could be coming down on Wednesday.

“Like in many places in the world, Quebec is faced with very difficult choices,” he wrote in French.

He added they “we will come back to you tomorrow with our decisions” on how to handle the increase in people getting sick and hospitalizations.

Comme dans beaucoup d’endroits dans le monde, le Québec est confronté à des choix très difficiles.

