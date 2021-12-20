Canada tops 10K COVID-19 cases as provinces bring back restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 10,450 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 13 deaths as provinces broke infection records and introduced new restrictions.

Quebec took one of the more extreme measures in the country and announced Monday that bars, movie theatres and entertainment venues would be closed as of 5 p.m.

Health Minister Christian Dube said the province is in a “critical” situation and new measures are necessary.

“With the increase of cases and hospitalizations, we must put in place new measures,” Dube said.

“It is war right now against the virus.”

The province also moved to close elementary and high schools after today, with in-person learning scheduled to resume Jan. 10.

Restaurants will be allowed to stay open at reduced capacity and with a closing time of 10 p.m.

The province announced 4,571 new cases Monday — a single-day record for Quebec — and three more deaths.

Ontario also implemented restrictions as its COVID-19 cases continued to increase, with restaurants, retailers and gyms operating at half capacity as of Sunday.

The province opened up boosters to all adults over 18 years old on Monday and saw bookings quickly snatched, with 125,000 appointments made by 10 a.m. on Ontario’s booking portal alone, according to officials.

2:23 Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff Omicron renews pandemic threat on long-term care residents, staff

“We are pleased to see so many people embrace the opportunity to ensure strong protection against the Omicron variant,” said Alexandra Hilkene, a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott.

She said the province is “actively working” to add more appointments to the booking system as some were left with no viable options and long wait times.

The province made boosters available to all adults earlier than planned as it sees a spike in new COVID-19 cases, with 3,784 added on Monday and no new deaths — up from 1,536 cases a week ago and 887 cases two weeks ago.

At least 83 per cent of Ontario’s cases are now the Omicron variant, according to officials, up from 50 per cent on Friday.

While hospitalizations have remained steady at 284, of which 164 are in ICU, experts warn it may take up to two weeks for the effects of an uptick in cases to be felt in the health-care system.

British Columbia saw a surge of new COVID-19 cases as well over the weekend, adding 2,550 over three days and three deaths.

Of those, 807 new cases were attributed to Monday.

The province is also reducing capacity limits on venues with over 1,000 people by half and is setting a limit of 10 people from one other household for indoor, personal gatherings.

Alberta’s case count was not far behind, with 1,925 new infections announced over the weekend — 1,045 of which are the Omicron variant — and six deaths. For Monday, the province reported 577 new cases.

Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador are the other provinces also implementing new restrictions, with Manitoba reducing capacity limits in half at gyms, movie theatres and restaurants, and the latter doing the same for bars, while restaurants will be kept at 75 per cent capacity with physical distancing.

Manitoba is set to receive military aid from Ottawa to help its health-care system after the province recorded 200 new cases Monday and one death, while Newfoundland and Labrador added 27 cases.

Saskatchewan reported 59 new cases and no deaths.

Out east, New Brunswick logged 118 new cases, P.E.I. came in at 21 new cases and Nova Scotia reported 485 new cases — a new daily high.

— with files from Global News’ Caley Ramsey and Gabby Rodrigues