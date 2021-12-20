137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases at 269

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 137 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph, Ont., Monday, increasing the total case count to 5,606.

The latest data from Friday to Monday morning shows the city has 269 active cases, with 38 new recoveries also being reported.

Total resolved cases stand at 5,291, while the city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged after a death was last reported on Dec. 13.

Eighty-six new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,429. Active cases are at 147, with 17 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are seven cases being treated in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Public health data shows 81.7 of eligible residents — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 86.9 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.4 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.1 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 85.8 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 20,100 vaccines were administered in the region, including 2,600 first doses, roughly 500 second doses and 17,000 booster shots.

