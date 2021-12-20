Lawrence Thompson sentenced to 10 years in London, Ont., child abduction case

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains disturbing and graphic content. Discretion is advised.

The London, Ont., man convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in 2018 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, less pre-sentence custody and will be registered as a sex offender for 20 years while being prohibited from contact with children for the rest of his life.

Superior Court Justice Alissa Mitchell handed down her decision during a virtual court hearing on Monday after Lawrence Allen Thompson, 69, was convicted of kidnapping, child abduction, sexual interference and sexual assault.

With time served, Thompson has just over four and half years left on his prison sentence. He also faces a weapons prohibition order, which will remain in effect for 20 years.

Thompson’s conviction in May came three years after the initial abduction in northeast London.

On the morning of May 13, 2018, a four-year-old girl was playing outside in the area of Melsandra Avenue and Barker Street.

According to details that emerged after Thompson’s trial began in early 2021, the then-65-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Impala when he picked up the young girl and placed her inside the car.

Thompson drove the girl a short distance, at one point pulling down her pants and underwear and placing her on his lap, the court heard.

A couple whose vehicle was stopped behind Thompson at the time testified seeing an adult man “struggle” to place a young girl in his car. They later observed “erratic driving” from Thompson before deciding to call 911, with the wife noting that she feared they had witnessed a child abduction.

The girl was later dropped off by Thompson near her home.

The following day, police went to Thompson’s home and noticed his Chevrolet Impala had been modified. Despite the modifications, officers were able to determine it was the same vehicle spotted in surveillance footage recorded during the abduction. Thompson was arrested moments later and was charged with kidnapping, child abduction, sexual assault and sexual interference.

During Monday’s sentencing, Mitchell listed several aggravating factors, including the victim’s young age and the significant impact of Thompson’s actions on the victim and her family, along with the fact that Thompson was driving while the sexual assault occurred, putting the victim in even greater harm as she was not seat-belted at the time.

Mitchell added that the few mitigating factors included Thompson’s lack of a prior criminal record as well as his completion of programming while in prison.

“Mr. Thompson’s actions had a ripple effect impacting not only (the victim), but all members of her family. The victim impact statements come together to serve as a powerful and compelling reminder of the harm that offences such as these cause to young victims and their families,” said Mitchell.

“There are common threads that run among all of the victim impact statements filed, which include anger expressed towards Mr. Thompson for the trauma that he has caused, and also fear that his actions have forever changed (the victim’s) life and the lives of all those who love her.”

The Superior Court justice also noted that “Mr. Thompson has shown little insight into the seriousness of his actions and the impact they have had,” adding that despite being found guilty, Thompson accepts “little responsibility for his actions.”

“The community requires a response from this court that will bring to it a sense of comfort knowing that children are free to safely explore and play outdoors without fear of being kidnapped and subjected to sexual violence,” Mitchell said.

The sentencing marks the end of a 10-month trial into the 2018 child abduction and sexual assault.

Thompson remains in custody at the Niagara Detention Centre.

— with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel