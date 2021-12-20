Menu

Weather

White Christmas possible for Hamilton, but no guarantee

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 20, 2021 10:52 am
Anthony Farnell, Global News' chief meteorologist, says it's uncertain if two weather systems will bring rain or snow to Hamilton later this week.
Anthony Farnell, Global News' chief meteorologist, says it's uncertain if two weather systems will bring rain or snow to Hamilton later this week. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Hamilton has some snow on the ground now, but it may not be around to guarantee a white Christmas.

Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist with Global News, says it will likely melt over the next couple of days as the temperature climbs above the freezing mark.

Read more: Weather advisory issued for parts of southern Ontario, 5 to 14 cm of snow expected

“There is hope still,” Farnell told Good Morning Hamilton on Monday. “Thursday night, and then again Friday night into Christmas morning, we have two systems that have the potential to bring some snow.

“Unfortunately, they also could be rain, so it could be a very wet Christmas morning, instead of white.”

Farnell does expect a lot of snow through January and February, but because of fluctuating temperatures, he indicates it may not stay on the ground very long.

Read more: Ontario 2021-22 winter forecast by Anthony Farnell

Winter officially begins at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Farnell’s winter outlook calls for a “snowier pattern” heading into the month of January.

“This is going to be a winter where it may snow a lot, but it doesn’t necessarily stick around throughout the entire season, we have a lot of ups and downs,” he said.

 

 

