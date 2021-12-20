Menu

Israel bans travel to Canada, 9 other countries amid Omicron spread

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 20, 2021 9:31 am
Alghabra on the Omicron driven return of travel advisories and restrictions
Canada’s federal government brought back the advisory against international travel and is reinstating mandatory pre-arrival PCR tests for everyone returning to Canada due to the rapid rise of the Omicron COVID variant. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson is joined by Transport Minister Omar Alghabra to talk about the rationale behind these returning travel rules, when community spread is driving Canada’s Omicron wave.

Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning.

Read more: 'High risk' that border rules may change abroad, stranding Canadians: minister

Israel has seen a surge in new cases of the more infectious coronavirus variant in recent weeks, and began closing its borders and restricting travel in late November. Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter, and all Israelis arriving from overseas are required to quarantine _ including people who are vaccinated.

Other countries that were approved to be added to the travel ban starting Wednesday are Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

Read more: Thinking of cancelling or changing your flight due to Omicron? Here's what to know

Israel rolled out a world-leading vaccination campaign early this year, and more than 4.1 million of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In a prime-time address on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged parents to vaccinate their children, declaring that the country’s “fifth wave” of coronavirus infections had begun. As of Sunday, Israel’s Health Ministry has reported 175 cases of the new variant.

Israel has recorded at least 8,232 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
