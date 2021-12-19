Menu

Comments

Crime

Arrest made after stabbing of Nanaimo couple in their home: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 6:30 pm
A police vehicle is seen outside the Nanaimohome where two people in their 60s were stabbed on Saturday night. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is seen outside the Nanaimohome where two people in their 60s were stabbed on Saturday night. Global News

Nanaimo RCMP are recommending multiple charges, including attempted murder, over a double-stabbing on Saturday night.

Mounties said two adults in their 60s were taken to hospital with multiple, serious stab wounds after being attacked in their home around 7:15 p.m.

The male suspect was known to the victims, police said.

Read more: Man stabbed over social distancing dispute in Nanaimo, B.C., speaks out

Investigators were able to track the suspect, a man in his early 20s, to a home on Boundary Crescent where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He remained in police custody Sunday.

RCMP said the stabbing was believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

