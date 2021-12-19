Arrest made after stabbing of Nanaimo couple in their home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP are recommending multiple charges, including attempted murder, over a double-stabbing on Saturday night.

Mounties said two adults in their 60s were taken to hospital with multiple, serious stab wounds after being attacked in their home around 7:15 p.m.

The male suspect was known to the victims, police said.

Investigators were able to track the suspect, a man in his early 20s, to a home on Boundary Crescent where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

He remained in police custody Sunday.

RCMP said the stabbing was believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

