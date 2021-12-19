‘Significant delays’ at Prince George airport due to de-icing equipment breakdown

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers flying out of the Prince George airport faced slow starts this weekend due to a de-icing equipment equipment malfunction.

The malfunction occurred on Friday, leading to “significant delays,” according to the Prince George Airport Authority. Any flight that required de-icing was grounded.

As of Sunday morning, the airport’s website reported multiple delayed flights.

In a Facebook update, officials said they had been advised an equipment part was being flown in and an extra de-icing truck was en route from the Lower mainland to help while repairs were underway.

The affected equipment is not owned or operated by the airport authority, officials said.

Travellers were advised to check with their airlines for the status of individual flights or compensation for delay-related costs.

