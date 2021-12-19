Menu

News

‘Significant delays’ at Prince George airport due to de-icing equipment breakdown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 3:11 pm
A plane is seen on an icy runway at the Prince George Airport in January, 2021. View image in full screen
A plane is seen on an icy runway at the Prince George Airport in January, 2021. Prince George Airport

Travellers flying out of the Prince George airport faced slow starts this weekend due to a de-icing equipment equipment malfunction.

The malfunction occurred on Friday, leading to “significant delays,” according to the Prince George Airport Authority. Any flight that required de-icing was grounded.

As of Sunday morning, the airport’s website reported multiple delayed flights.

Read more: ‘A huge deal’: B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway to reopen to commercial traffic Monday

In a Facebook update, officials said they had been advised an equipment part was being flown in and an extra de-icing truck was en route from the Lower mainland to help while repairs were underway.

The affected equipment is not owned or operated by the airport authority, officials said.

Travellers were advised to check with their airlines for the status of individual flights or compensation for delay-related costs.

Click to play video: 'Alghabra on the Omicron driven return of travel advisories and restrictions' Alghabra on the Omicron driven return of travel advisories and restrictions
Alghabra on the Omicron driven return of travel advisories and restrictions
