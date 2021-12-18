Peg of Peg’s Kitchen in Regina dies a week after tragic fall

Send this page to someone via email

The co-owner of Peg’s Kitchen in Regina has died, according to a social media post from the restaurant and catering business.

Peg Leippi suffered severe injuries after a fall on the morning of Dec. 11, and was sent to hospital.

Speaking to Global News earlier this week, Leippi’s family shared that she had attempted suicide that morning, and had been struggling with her mental health over the years.

Her daughter-in-law, Alyssa Leippi said the business had undergone stresses in recent times, mainly from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alyssa said a financial blow to the business at Thanksgiving resulted in a decline in Peg’s mental health.

The social media post said Peg passed away at 9:38 p.m. on Friday.



Leippi’s wish for her funeral is a large party, so the family has decided to hold off on having a service until the spring of 2022.

Peg’s Kitchen will be closed on Monday to give staff and family time to grieve.

A GoFundMe page set up by Alyssa to aid in Peg’s recovery has received $62,000 of its $150,000 goal.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.

— with files from Moises Canales-Lavigne

