Canada

Estimated 5,000 doses given at Kingston, Ont. drive-thru vaccine clinic

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 18, 2021 5:52 pm
A volunteer takes someone's information during a vaccine on Saturday in Kingston, Ont. View image in full screen
A volunteer takes someone's information during a vaccine on Saturday in Kingston, Ont. Paul Soucy / Global News

As Kingston deals with the highest COVID-19 case rates in the country, KFL&A Public Health is hosting a series of drive-thru vaccine clinics leading up to and after the holidays. The first was held Saturday at St. Lawrence College.

“We are in a rough situation because of how quickly the omicron variant spreads,” Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza said.

With an estimated 5,000 doses expected to be administered, the drive-thru clinic saw cars line up as the day moved on, eventually spilling over from the St. Lawrence College parking lot onto nearby Portsmouth Ave.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man stuck in Jamaica after positive COVID-19 test

“Volunteers were here at 7:30, people were already drawing vaccines getting ready for the event. I believe the start time was 8:00. So an early morning start, but a lot of people showed up — great turnout,” Dr. Oglaza said.

Story continues below advertisement

With Christmas just around the corner, more than one hundred volunteers got into the giving spirit by donating their time to help the clinic run smoothly.

“We’ve had a number of people volunteer from all different sectors.,” Dr. Elaine Ma said. “Just to say ‘I want to be able to do something active’, just to help. I think it’s been a very positive day both for the people helping and the people receiving their vaccines.”

Kingston reaches highest COVID-19 rate in Canada due to Omicron spread

With lines as long as they were, hitting the 5,000 dose benchmark was never in doubt.

But the reason there’s such a demand is likely due to the omicron variant and how quickly it’s become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Kingston.

“This is one thing that people can do to protect themselves. People can get that third dose. The third dose is going to provide an additional layer of protection,” Dr. Oglaza said.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit plans to host several more clinics as Christmas nears, including one Monday, Wednesday and then another on Boxing Day.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagKingston tagCovid 19 kingston tagkingston covid tagVaccine clinic tagkfl and a public health. tagst. lawrence college vaccine clinic tag

