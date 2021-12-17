Menu

Health

Rare case of atypical mad cow disease reported in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 4:37 pm
Mad cow disease
Alberta Agriculture Minister Nate Horner says an older animal has tested positive for atypical mad cow disease in the province. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

Alberta Agriculture Minister Nate Horner says an older animal has tested positive for atypical mad cow disease in the province.

It’s Alberta’s first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as BSE, in almost six years.

Read more: Timeline: Canada’s 2003 mad cow disease crisis

Horner says atypical BSE presents no risk to human health and is not transmissible.

He says the case is not expected to affect the market and quick detection demonstrates that inspectors and producers are dedicated to keeping the disease out of Canada’s cattle herd.

Read more: CFIA says small amount of feed likely cause of Alberta mad cow disease case

This type of BSE happens at a rate of about one in one million cattle and has been reported six times in the United States, the last time in 2018.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is leading the response and officials are to meet with stakeholders Monday to answer any questions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
