Crime

Charges laid after London police seize guns, drugs in search on Salisbury Street

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2021 4:42 pm
A collection of items that officers seized during a search conduct along Salisbury Street on Friday, according to police. View image in full screen
A collection of items that officers seized during a search conduct along Salisbury Street on Friday, according to police. via London Police Service

A London, Ont., man is facing 16 charges after police conducted a search in the east end of the city on Friday.

Police shared few details about the search, other than that it was conducted along Salisbury Street and included the help of the Guns and Gangs Section, along with K9 and Emergency Response units.

Read more: COVID-19: London Police Headquarters closed to the public starting Dec. 18

Officers seized an array of items during the search, including a double-barrel shotgun, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle and various amounts of different types of ammunition.

Police say officers also seized various amounts of various drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydrophone, suspected MDMA, suspected cocaine and suspected crack cocaine.

Together, police value the drugs seized at more than $17,500. About $5,000 CAD in cash was also seized.

A 38-year-old London man faces 16 charges, including five counts of drug trafficking-related offences and one count of breaching his probation. The rest of the charges are weapons-related offences.

The accused was scheduled to make a first court appearance on Friday.

