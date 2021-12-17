SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canadian Armed Forces completes flood response work in B.C. communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Military flight reveals extent of damage in B.C. extreme weather disaster' Military flight reveals extent of damage in B.C. extreme weather disaster
Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members are now in British Columbia, helping hard-hit areas recover from the province's extreme weather disaster. Mike Armstrong takes a ride with the military to get a bird's eye view of the daunting task ahead. – Nov 22, 2021

British Columbia’s public safety minister is thanking Canadian Armed Forces personnel and provincial partners for their assistance in responding to communities devastated by flooding.

Mike Farnworth says in a statement that the military deployment ends Friday after a month of helping in the wake of unprecedented rainfall that caused fatal mudslides and damaging floods.

Read more: Princeton, B.C. in need of long-term housing solutions amid flood recovery

There were 748 personnel and nine military aircraft assigned to help with the floods.

Their work included filling and placing sandbags to protect homes and businesses, constructing a so-called tiger dam to stop the damage on Highway 1, and delivering more than 31,000 kilograms of food, vaccines and other supplies to Kamloops, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Vernon and Merritt.

Click to play video: 'Volunteers step up again to help flood victims' Volunteers step up again to help flood victims
Volunteers step up again to help flood victims – Dec 4, 2021

With conditions improving, Farnworth says recovery efforts will be managed by contractors, non-governmental organizations and a specialized contingent from the BC Wildfire Service.

Farnworth also thanked the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta for their support during the initial response.

“In times like these, it is comforting to know that other provinces and the Canadian Armed Forces are there to be called upon to help,” Farnworth says.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
