Pre-kindergarten students at Sunshine Academy receive special package from North Pole

It was a special day for the K4 students at Sunshine Academy in the West Island, thanks to a few of Santa’s Grade 6 helpers.

About a week ago, the pre-kindergarten students wrote and sent letters to the North Pole with their holiday wishes. They were also allowed to ask any questions they may have had for Santa or the Winter Fairy.

“We made sure to take each student individually so that there wouldn’t listen to their friend and write down what they wanted,” says K4 teacher Tina Himal. “It was really interesting to see what questions they had,” she added.

The letters were then sent upstairs to the Grade 6 students who took the time to read and respond to each letter and decorate an envelope so they could be sent back down to the K4’s as a surprise.

“I was really excited to see what they wrote and they were very cute and funny,” says Grade 6 student Helen Christina Popliger.

Teachers and staff say the entire project was a fun experience for everyone.

“They had so many questions and there was so much excitement when writing the letters,” Himal says. “It was also exciting for the Grade 6ers. They loved writing the letters and decorating.”

It was a huge surprise when the package was delivered on Friday morning.

“Once they took the time to actually read the letters, the way that their faces lit up to hear what Santa Claus or the Winter Fairy had said to them that made it all worth it.”