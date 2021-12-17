Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect they say brandished knife at store employee

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 11:07 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a man who brandished a knife at a store employee on Thursday evening. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect who they say brandished a knife inside a west-end store on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:15 p.m., an individual flagged down an officer on patrol in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Dobbin Road to report a man inside a business with a knife.

Police learned the suspect “flashed a knife” at an employee after being told to return some items. The suspect fled the store.

Read more: Peterborough woman arrested at gunpoint during business break-in: police

No injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described as five feet six inches, about 160 pounds with dark hair and eyes. He was wearing a black face mask and jacket, dark jeans and was carrying a grey duffle bag.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

