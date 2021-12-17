Peterborough police seek suspect they say brandished knife at store employee

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect who they say brandished a knife inside a west-end store on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7:15 p.m., an individual flagged down an officer on patrol in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Dobbin Road to report a man inside a business with a knife.

Police learned the suspect “flashed a knife” at an employee after being told to return some items. The suspect fled the store.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as five feet six inches, about 160 pounds with dark hair and eyes. He was wearing a black face mask and jacket, dark jeans and was carrying a grey duffle bag.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca