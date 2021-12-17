Menu

Politics

Unvaccinated at risk as Omicron to spread rapidly across U.S. this winter, Biden warns

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 17, 2021 1:23 am
Click to play video: 'Fears rise Omicron will stretch already stressed health workers' Fears rise Omicron will stretch already stressed health workers
WATCH ABOVE: Fears rise Omicron will stretch already stressed health workers

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated.

Getting an update on the pandemic from top health advisers, Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible.

“We are looking at a winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated, Biden said.

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

At least 36 states have reported confirmed Omicron cases, officials from the Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday.

“If you’re vaccinated and have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death,” Biden said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'All travellers entering U.S. by air now need to be tested for COVID-19' All travellers entering U.S. by air now need to be tested for COVID-19
All travellers entering U.S. by air now need to be tested for COVID-19 – Dec 6, 2021

Biden said the Omicron variant had not spread as fast in the United States as it could have thanks to his administration’s policies. “It’s here now. It is spreading and it’s going to increase.”​ “Get your booster shot. It’s critically important,” he said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; editing by Diane Craft and David Gegorio)

© 2021 Reuters
