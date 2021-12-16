Menu

Comments

Crime

Belleville, Ont. man arrested, facing child pornography charges

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 5:01 pm
Belleville, Ont. man arrested, facing child pornography charges - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police in Belleville, Ont. have made an arrest connected to a child pornography investigation that began in 2020.

According to Belleville Police Service, their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation last year after receiving information from an unidentified international law enforcement agency.

Read more: How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world

On Dec. 8, members of the Belleville Police Service ICE Unit, along with officers from the Forensic Identification Unit and Tech Crime Unit, executed a search warrant on a west-end apartment unit.

An arrest in the case was made Thursday, when police charged 28-year-old Eric Tremblay. The Belleville man is facing one count of accessing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to police.

Read more: Ask the Expert: Protecting your kids from online predators

Tremblay was released from police custody with a court date of Feb. 3, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada' Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada
Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada – Jul 15, 2021

 

