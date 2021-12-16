Belleville, Ont. man arrested, facing child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Belleville, Ont. have made an arrest connected to a child pornography investigation that began in 2020.

According to Belleville Police Service, their Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation last year after receiving information from an unidentified international law enforcement agency.

On Dec. 8, members of the Belleville Police Service ICE Unit, along with officers from the Forensic Identification Unit and Tech Crime Unit, executed a search warrant on a west-end apartment unit.

An arrest in the case was made Thursday, when police charged 28-year-old Eric Tremblay. The Belleville man is facing one count of accessing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to police.

Tremblay was released from police custody with a court date of Feb. 3, 2022.

