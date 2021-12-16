Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested at gunpoint during business break-in: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 11:10 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, officers made a gunpoint arrest of a woman during a break and enter in progress at a business on Wednesday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough woman is facing multiple charges after a break and enter at a business on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m. officers were called to a break and enter in progress at a business in the area of George and Westcott streets near the downtown core.

Police say officers could hear someone inside the building and initiated a gunpoint arrest.

The woman complied and was arrested. Police learned she was also wanted on two outstanding warrants for several incidents including fraud, break and enter and bail violations.

Ashleigh Cavanagh, 31, of Peterborough was arrested on the warrants and also charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

