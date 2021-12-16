Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with trafficking fentanyl connected with overdose death: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 10:21 am
Peterborough Police Service arrested a man in connected to a fatal drug overdose in May 2021. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service arrested a man in connected to a fatal drug overdose in May 2021. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing a drug trafficking charge in connection with an overdose-related death in May 2021.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, its seven-month investigation led officers on Wednesday to execute a search warrant at a residence in the Parkhill Road West area.

Read more: $25,000 donation supports campaign to renovate Peterborough’s new opioid response hub

The investigation led to the arrest of one man.

Mitchell Lock, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance — fentanyl.

Details about the overdose-related death were not provided.

Lock was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.

Click to play video: 'Renovations complete at Peterborough opioid hub, opening January' Renovations complete at Peterborough opioid hub, opening January
