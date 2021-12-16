Peterborough man charged with trafficking fentanyl connected with overdose death: police

A Peterborough man is facing a drug trafficking charge in connection with an overdose-related death in May 2021.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, its seven-month investigation led officers on Wednesday to execute a search warrant at a residence in the Parkhill Road West area.
The investigation led to the arrest of one man.
Mitchell Lock, 27, of Peterborough, was charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance — fentanyl.
Trending Stories
Details about the overdose-related death were not provided.
Lock was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday, police said.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments