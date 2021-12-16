Driver dead after hitting tree on Windham Road 2: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk County OPP say a driver died after a vehicle collided with a tree off Windham Road 2 in Windham, southeast of Woodstock, on Wednesday afternoon.
The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No information has been released about the driver as of 8 a.m. Thursday to give police time to notify the family.
Windham Road 2 was closed between Kelvin Road and Windham West Quarter Line Road for roughly six hours but has since reopened.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
