Canada

Driver dead after hitting tree on Windham Road 2: Norfolk OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 16, 2021 8:48 am
FILE.
FILE. Global News file

Norfolk County OPP say a driver died after a vehicle collided with a tree off Windham Road 2 in Windham, southeast of Woodstock, on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: School bus driver dead after crashing into trees in Norfolk County: OPP

No information has been released about the driver as of 8 a.m. Thursday to give police time to notify the family.

Trending Stories

Windham Road 2 was closed between Kelvin Road and Windham West Quarter Line Road for roughly six hours but has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

