Crime

Toronto police identify alleged driver in hit-and-run that left 82-year-old man dead

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 6:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run' Toronto police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 13) Police are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough. Catherine McDonald reports.

Toronto police have identified the alleged driver involved in a hit-and-run in Scarborough that left an 82-year-old man dead.

Police said that on Sunday around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fatal collision near Sheppard Avenue East and Allanford Road.

Officers said the victim was crossing Sheppard Avenue just east of the intersection when an SUV heading east struck him.

The man died at the scene.

Police said they were looking for a silver 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe with “extensive damage” to the front grille and hood. In an update Tuesday, police said the vehicle had been located, though they didn’t say where.

On Wednesday, officers identified 39-year-old Faisal Kaleem Aslam, also known as Faisal Muhammad and Faisal Aslam Kaleem, as the alleged driver.

Police at the scene of the collision on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the collision on Sunday. Global News

He is described as five-foot-eight with a slight-to-medium build, a grey and black beard, and shoulder length straight hair.

He is wanted for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Anyone with information or video footage relating to the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Handout / Toronto Police View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police.
