Doctor predicts fifth wave on anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in Saskatchewan

One year ago, Dr. Jeff Betcher, a Regina critical care physician, and Leah Sawatzky, an emergency room nurse, were the first people to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan.

It seemed to, just maybe, herald the end of the pandemic.

But now the Omicron variant poses a new threat and a colleague of Betcher’s says a fifth wave is just a matter of time.

“We understand everybody is incredibly tired. Health-care workers are tired. The general public is tired. We’re all sick and tired of this,” Dr. Alex Wong said.

“But unfortunately the virus doesn’t care.”

Wong is an infectious disease physician in Regina and helps treat COVID-19 patients.

He’s urging caution with the new and highly transmissible variant circulating in the population ahead of the holiday season.

“We have a lot of work that needs to be done in order to try to prepare for Omicron,” he said.

He said the province needs to expand the booster program and speed up children receiving second doses.

“You need to speak with your health-care provider to get full details, but probably lean towards trying to get (your child their second shot) done sooner rather than later,” he said.

Global News asked the Saskatchewan Health Authority, health minister and public safety agency if the government will expand booster eligibility and allow children ages five to 11 to book second doses. No one was immediately available for comment.

Wong also said people should take care to wear masks, keep holiday gatherings to a minimum and reduce travel, where possible.

Wong cautioned a highly transmissible variant could again flood hospitals.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure that the health system is ready for another big surge, so it’s going to be tough,” he told Global News.