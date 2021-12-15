1 charged after London police seize $20K in property stolen from Dearness Drive business

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges after police say they seized more than $20,000 in property that had been reported stolen from a Dearness Drive business over the weekend, police said.

The business, located in the 1100 block of Dearness Drive, was reported broken into sometime between Saturday and Monday, with electronics stolen, police said in a statement.

On Monday morning, police say an officer observed a man sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Wellington Road, allegedly with boxes of stolen property that belonged to the business.

The man was taken into custody, and police say they later learned that the vehicle itself had been reported stolen on Saturday.

In addition to the stolen loot, police said they also seized break-and-enter tools, a replica firearm, and 14 rounds of ammunition.

The accused faces multiple charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.