Money

Canada’s average home price up nearly 20% year-over-year in November: CREA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022' How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022
In this month's Real Estate YXE, realtor Jeff Thiessen with Century 21 Fusion tells Global News Morning they're keeping an eye on rising inflation as we look ahead to 2022.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in November edged up on a month-over-month basis.

The association says seasonally adjusted home sales in November rose 0.6 per cent after posting a nine per cent increase in October.

Read more: Canada’s housing market hotter than ever — and investors are playing a big role

The increase came as CREA says sales were up month over month in about three-quarters of all local markets and in all major cities.

Trending Stories

Compared with a year ago, actual home sales were down 0.7 per cent.

The actual national average home price was $720,850 in November, up 19.6 per cent from a year ago.

CREA says excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the country’s most active and expensive housing markets, cuts $158,000 from the national average price.

© 2021 The Canadian Press

