Health

COVID-19: City of Guelph to strengthen vaccine requirements at indoor facilities

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters' Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters
Ontario’s top doctor says there has been a sharp rise in Omicron variant cases. So much so that Dr. Kieran Moore says it will become the dominant variant in the province and more action is needed. Matthew Bingley reports.

The City of Guelph says it is stepping up its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for people entering certain high-risk facilities.

The new rules go into effect on Dec. 20 and are necessary to meet provincial requirements that were announced last week, the city said.

Read more: School sports put on pause in Waterloo Region due to COVID-19 Omicron variant

As of Dec. 20, minors aged 12-17 who play organized sports at one of the city’s recreation centres are no longer exempt from proof of vaccination. This applies to all sports leagues and organized pick-up sports.

Previously, only kids visiting the facilities for things outside organized sports were required to show proof of vaccination.

This news comes as the Guelph Minor Hockey Association (GMHA) and the Guelph Girls Hockey Association announced they were cancelling games through Christmas.

“We have 30+ teams that are currently dealing with multiple COVID cases or close contact notifications, with many of these teams in complete isolation,” the GMHA said in a statement posted to its website on Monday.

“From Friday through today we have been receiving notices almost hourly regarding new exposures. A large number of teams do not have enough players to participate in games without using players from other teams to fill the void.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario to only accept QR codes as proof-of-vaccination as of Jan. 4' COVID-19: Ontario to only accept QR codes as proof-of-vaccination as of Jan. 4
COVID-19: Ontario to only accept QR codes as proof-of-vaccination as of Jan. 4

The City of Guelph also announced that enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes will be mandatory as of Jan. 4 entering certain buildings and arenas.

Visitors should arrive 20 minutes before a planned visit to allow time for screening.

Read more: Ontario announces new measures amid rise in COVID cases

As of Jan. 10, enhanced exemption certificates will be required and doctors’ notes will no longer be accepted.

Anyone with a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccination must ask a physician or registered nurse to submit the documents directly to public health.

