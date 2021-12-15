COVID-19: City of Guelph to strengthen vaccine requirements at indoor facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says it is stepping up its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for people entering certain high-risk facilities.

The new rules go into effect on Dec. 20 and are necessary to meet provincial requirements that were announced last week, the city said.

As of Dec. 20, minors aged 12-17 who play organized sports at one of the city’s recreation centres are no longer exempt from proof of vaccination. This applies to all sports leagues and organized pick-up sports.

Previously, only kids visiting the facilities for things outside organized sports were required to show proof of vaccination.

This news comes as the Guelph Minor Hockey Association (GMHA) and the Guelph Girls Hockey Association announced they were cancelling games through Christmas.

“We have 30+ teams that are currently dealing with multiple COVID cases or close contact notifications, with many of these teams in complete isolation,” the GMHA said in a statement posted to its website on Monday.

“From Friday through today we have been receiving notices almost hourly regarding new exposures. A large number of teams do not have enough players to participate in games without using players from other teams to fill the void.”

The City of Guelph also announced that enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes will be mandatory as of Jan. 4 entering certain buildings and arenas.

Visitors should arrive 20 minutes before a planned visit to allow time for screening.

As of Jan. 10, enhanced exemption certificates will be required and doctors’ notes will no longer be accepted.

Anyone with a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccination must ask a physician or registered nurse to submit the documents directly to public health.