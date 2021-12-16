Saskatoon kids have the chance to become certificated elves for Santa Claus

Send this page to someone via email

Santa and his elves have a ton of work to do, getting presents ready for kids and families.

So, he was out recruiting in Saskatoon, with an elf school at Lawson Heights Mall over the weekend.

Kids who completed the training in the first-ever school in Toon Town got to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with participating in a number of activities, including cookie decorating, stuffing stockings, packing food for the local food drive, photo ops with Santa and making Christmas ornaments.

To top it all off, kids received a certificate of completion. So far, over 250 children have completed the training course.

“That’s one of the things that we love to do is go visit Santa Claus,” said head elf Andrea Swab. “We are also pretty lucky to have Mrs. Claus read our stories as well.”

“It’s been pretty exciting here.”

Kids also sent their Christmas gift wishes to Santa via his mailbox.

Kids and families could also make donations to be delivered on Dec. 22 to the food bank.

Families can register on the Family Fun Saskatoon website.

There will be another weekend of Elf School on Dec. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.