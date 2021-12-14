Menu

Headline link
Crime

RCMP suspect arson in fire at Bloodvein River Lodge

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 7:31 pm
RCMP are investigating a fire at Bloodvein River Lodge as an arson. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fire at Bloodvein River Lodge as an arson. RCMP handout

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fire at a fishing lodge on an island along the Bloodvein River over the weekend.

Police were called to the fire at Bloodvein River Lodge, located south of Bloodvein First Nation, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived, police said in a release Tuesday.

They say the lodge was vacant and had been closed up for the season at the time of the fire. The building is only accessible by snowmobile at this time of year.

Police say the lodge was completely destroyed in the fire and is considered a total loss.

The fire is considered suspicious and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Bloodvein RCMP 204-395-2311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

