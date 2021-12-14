SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Liberals limiting MPs in House of Commons due to Omicron spread

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2021 6:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s fiscal update includes future spending in response to COVID-19: Freeland' Canada’s fiscal update includes future spending in response to COVID-19: Freeland
WATCH: Canada’s fiscal update includes future spending in response to COVID-19: Freeland

The federal government is vastly reducing the number of Liberal MPs present in the House of Commons due to the lightning spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In addition, government House leader Mark Holland says all regional and national Liberal caucus meetings Wednesday will be entirely virtual.

He says he’s informed his opposition counterparts about the governing party’s decision to limit its numbers in the House but it will be up to other parties to decide whether to follow suit.

Trending Stories

Read more: Omicron COVID variant is ‘scary,’ Trudeau says, but summer will be ‘better’

Holland says the Liberals are following the advice of public health officials, who are urging Canadians to avoid mass gatherings as Omicron spreads like wildfire.

Since the new session of Parliament opened last month, the majority of the country’s 338 MPs have been showing up for in-person proceedings in the House, where it is difficult to keep two metres apart.

However, the Liberals and New Democrats joined forces to approve a continuation of hybrid sittings, which gives MPs the option of participating virtually in proceedings.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
