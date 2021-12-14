Okanagan Falls resident wins $25K from lucky lottery windfall

Send this page to someone via email

A South Okanagan resident is $25,000 richer, thanks to a lucky lottery win six weeks ago.

Shelley Mackenzie of Okanagan Falls purchased her Pacific Hold’Em Poker ticket at the Royal Canadian Legion on Veterans Way and wound up winning $25,428 on Oct. 28.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Mackenzie was volunteering at the local legion hall when she realized she had won.

Mackenzie says she has her eyes set on a new hot tub, thanks to the windfall.

“I saw that the Bad Beat (jackpot) was won in Okanagan Falls so I checked the ticket at the legion self-checker and saw that I was a winner,” said Mackenzie.

“I had to call my husband over to see the amount won, as I was too short to see the screen.”

Mackenzie said it took a bit of time before the excitement sunk in.

“To begin with, I was a little nervous and people kept asking me why I wasn’t excited yet,” she said.

“I just kept thinking that I have to protect this ticket.”

