Canada

Okanagan Falls resident wins $25K from lucky lottery windfall

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 4:49 pm
Shelley Mackenzie says she has her eyes set on a new hot tub, thanks to the windfall. View image in full screen
Shelley Mackenzie says she has her eyes set on a new hot tub, thanks to the windfall. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A South Okanagan resident is $25,000 richer, thanks to a lucky lottery win six weeks ago.

Shelley Mackenzie of Okanagan Falls purchased her Pacific Hold’Em Poker ticket at the Royal Canadian Legion on Veterans Way and wound up winning $25,428 on Oct. 28.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Mackenzie was volunteering at the local legion hall when she realized she had won.

Read more: ‘No way’: N.B. man wins big money again on exact same scratch lottery game

Mackenzie says she has her eyes set on a new hot tub, thanks to the windfall.

“I saw that the Bad Beat (jackpot) was won in Okanagan Falls so I checked the ticket at the legion self-checker and saw that I was a winner,” said Mackenzie.

“I had to call my husband over to see the amount won, as I was too short to see the screen.”

Mackenzie said it took a bit of time before the excitement sunk in.

“To begin with, I was a little nervous and people kept asking me why I wasn’t excited yet,” she said.

“I just kept thinking that I have to protect this ticket.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert' Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert
Saskatoon lottery winning streak might appear rare, but ‘rare events happen’: probability expert – Nov 12, 2021
