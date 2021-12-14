2 Vancouver Canucks players test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Two Vancouver Canucks players have been placed into COVID-19 protocol after testing positive.

In a statement Tuesday, the team announced defenceman Luke Schenn and forward Juho Lammikko both tested positive after being tested in accordance with the NHL’s COVID protocol.

As a precaution, the morning skate was cancelled.

The organization said the team’s travelling party all tested again Tuesday morning and results from the tests are expected to be received prior to the game later in the day.

Enhanced health and safety measures are now being implemented by the team, in coordination with the NHL, the Canucks said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:28 New Canucks president Jim Rutherford arrives in Vancouver New Canucks president Jim Rutherford arrives in Vancouver

Meanwhile, Travis Hamonic will be placed on a long-term injured reserve and Phillip Di Giuseppe will be recalled from the Abbotsford Canucks.