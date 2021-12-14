Menu

Sports

2 Vancouver Canucks players test positive for COVID-19

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 2:30 pm

Two Vancouver Canucks players have been placed into COVID-19 protocol after testing positive.

In a statement Tuesday, the team announced defenceman Luke Schenn and forward Juho Lammikko both tested positive after being tested in accordance with the NHL’s COVID protocol.

Read more: Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks’ new president, embraces challenge of revamping

As a precaution, the morning skate was cancelled.

The organization said the team’s travelling party all tested again Tuesday morning and results from the tests are expected to be received prior to the game later in the day.

Enhanced health and safety measures are now being implemented by the team, in coordination with the NHL, the Canucks said.

Meanwhile, Travis Hamonic will be placed on a long-term injured reserve and Phillip Di Giuseppe will be recalled from the Abbotsford Canucks.

