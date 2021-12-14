Toronto police to provide update in unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are set to release an update into the double homicide investigation of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.

Investigators said they will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

It was four years ago on Dec. 15, 2017, when the couple’s real estate agent found them dead in their mansion on Old Colony Road, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401.

Barry Sherman was the founder and CEO of pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., a generic drug-maker. The couple were philanthropists and well-known members of Toronto society, sparking intense interest in their deaths and the resulting police investigation.

Investigators said Barry and Honey were found dead in the lower-level pool area, reportedly hanging by belts from a railing on the pool deck and wearing their clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy determined the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.” It was also determined that the couple likely died two days before they were found, on Dec. 13, 2017, as neither of the two had communicated with friends or family from that time frame until their bodies were discovered.

Police have said there were no signs of forced entry.

As of Tuesday, the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman remain unsolved.

— With files from The Canadian Press

View image in full screen A Toronto police cruiser is seen in front of Barry and Honey Sherman’s home on Old Colony Road. Global News