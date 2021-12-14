Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police to provide update in unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 7:11 am
Click to play video: 'Barry and Honey Sherman: The unsolved murder of a billionaire couple' Barry and Honey Sherman: The unsolved murder of a billionaire couple
WATCH ABOVE: Barry and Honey Sherman: The unsolved murder of a billionaire couple. – Dec 17, 2019

Toronto police say they are set to release an update into the double homicide investigation of billionaire couple Barry and Honey Sherman.

Investigators said they will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

It was four years ago on Dec. 15, 2017, when the couple’s real estate agent found them dead in their mansion on Old Colony Road, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401.

Read more: Barry and Honey Sherman were victims of double homicide: police

Barry Sherman was the founder and CEO of pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., a generic drug-maker. The couple were philanthropists and well-known members of Toronto society, sparking intense interest in their deaths and the resulting police investigation.

Investigators said Barry and Honey were found dead in the lower-level pool area, reportedly hanging by belts from a railing on the pool deck and wearing their clothing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Supreme Court of Canada orders files tied to Sherman murder case unsealed, cites public interest

An autopsy determined the Shermans died of “ligature neck compression.” It was also determined that the couple likely died two days before they were found, on Dec. 13, 2017, as neither of the two had communicated with friends or family from that time frame until their bodies were discovered.

Police have said there were no signs of forced entry.

As of Tuesday, the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman remain unsolved.

— With files from The Canadian Press

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in front of Barry and Honey Sherman’s home on Old Colony Road. View image in full screen
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in front of Barry and Honey Sherman’s home on Old Colony Road. Global News

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barry Sherman tagHoney Sherman tagApotex tagBarry Sherman Death tagHoney Sherman Death tagOld Colony Road tagHoney And Barry Sherman tagthe Shermans tagThe Sherman deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers