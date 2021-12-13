Snowmobiler killed in crash with pedestrian in Pimicikamak Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a fatal snowmobile crash in Pimicikamak Cree Nation early Sunday.

In a release Monday, RCMP say a snowmobile with two riders hit a pedestrian on the main road near New Alberts Lake around 5:20 a.m.

Read more: RCMP investigating Cross Lake homicide

They say the driver, a 25-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was taken to the nursing station where he later died.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation was transported to hospital in Winnipeg with what police describe as serious injuries.

Dec 12, Cross Lake #rcmpmb responded to a snowmobile vs pedestrian collision in Pimicikamak Cree Nation. The driver of the snowmobile, a 25yo male succumbed to his injuries at the nursing station, 22yo male pedestrian is in hospital & the 21yo male passenger had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/XuLnFAcbji — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger suffered minor injuries, police say.

Police say the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Investigators say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

0:53 Emotional family of missing Cross Lake woman looks for answers as search continues Emotional family of missing Cross Lake woman looks for answers as search continues – Sep 24, 2021