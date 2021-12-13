Snowmobiler killed in crash with pedestrian in Pimicikamak Cree Nation

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a fatal snowmobile crash in Pimicikamak Cree Nation early Sunday.
In a release Monday, RCMP say a snowmobile with two riders hit a pedestrian on the main road near New Alberts Lake around 5:20 a.m.
They say the driver, a 25-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was taken to the nursing station where he later died.
The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation was transported to hospital in Winnipeg with what police describe as serious injuries.
The passenger suffered minor injuries, police say.
Police say the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Investigators say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.
Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.
