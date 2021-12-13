Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Snowmobiler killed in crash with pedestrian in Pimicikamak Cree Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 5:02 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a fatal snowmobile crash in Pimicikamak Cree Nation early Sunday.

In a release Monday, RCMP say a snowmobile with two riders hit a pedestrian on the main road near New Alberts Lake around 5:20 a.m.

Read more: RCMP investigating Cross Lake homicide

They say the driver, a 25-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation, was taken to the nursing station where he later died.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man from Pimicikamak Cree Nation was transported to hospital in Winnipeg with what police describe as serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger suffered minor injuries, police say.

Trending Stories

Police say the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Read more: Arson suspected in Cross Lake structure fire, RCMP say

Investigators say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

Cross Lake RCMP continue to investigate with help from the RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Emotional family of missing Cross Lake woman looks for answers as search continues' Emotional family of missing Cross Lake woman looks for answers as search continues
Emotional family of missing Cross Lake woman looks for answers as search continues – Sep 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagInvestigation tagWinnipeg crime tagCross Lake tagCross Lake RCMP tagPimicikamak Cree Nation tagFatal Snowmoblie crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers