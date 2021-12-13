Man, 38, identified as victim of fatal Norfolk County house fire: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Norfolk County have identified a 38-year-old man as the victim of a fatal house fire last week at a home on Turkey Point Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 8:10 p.m. on Thursday and arrived to find a fully-involved house fire.

“Volunteers were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other outbuildings located on the property,” police said in a statement.

Initially, police stated that one occupant was able to escape with two dogs but that another occupant was unaccounted for.

Later, police confirmed that a man was located inside the home and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Jason Berg, 38, of Norfolk County, police said.

The fire remains under investigation by the OPP, and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

