Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP make impaired driving arrests in Janetville, Bobcaygeon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 3:28 pm
The City of Kawartha Lakes made two impaired driving arrests on the weekend. View image in full screen
The City of Kawartha Lakes made two impaired driving arrests on the weekend. The Canadian Press file

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made a pair of impaired driving arrests following incidents on the weekend.

On Sunday around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man who allegedly drove a vehicle through a backyard of a home and a park playground in the community of Janetville, south of Lindsay.

Officers located the driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Read more: Driver charged with impaired driving after fleeing collision in Bridgenorth: OPP

Scott Acton, 41, of City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Manvers Township), was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 30.

Bobcaygeon

On Friday evening around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on East Street South in the village of Bobcaygeon. One driver was injured and the other driver allegedly left the scene. OPP later located the suspect and determined he was impaired.

Jacob Nicholls, 29, of Bobcaygeon, was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 3.

Failure to comply

On Dec. 8 around 11 p.m., OPP responded to a single vehicle crash on 7th Concession in the former Somerville Township. Police say the driver left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. He was identified and later located.

Police say the driver refused to comply with the officer’s demand to provide a breath sample into a roadside screening device.

Mark Roesner, 31, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in former Somerville Township) has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Impaired Driving tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving tagKawartha Lakes tagImpaired tagBobcaygeon tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagJanetville tagSomerville Township tag

