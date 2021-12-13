Menu

Canada

Weekly holiday garbage collection beginning Dec. 20: City of Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 12:48 pm
Garbage collection in Regina. View image in full screen
Garbage collection in Regina. Sean Stetner / Global News

The City of Regina has announced that weekly garbage collection will be reinstated for a limited time starting Dec. 20.

“This time of year, the City of Regina understands that residents might have a little extra garbage in their brown carts,” the city stated in its release on Monday.

Holiday weekly collection will temporarily replace the biweekly winter garbage collection schedule, which will return on Jan. 3, 2022.

The city has also provided tips on how to determine what materials should go in the garbage and which items are recyclable.

Items that are accepted in a blue recycling cart or bin include non-foil wrapping paper, paper cards and envelopes, paper bags, cardboard boxes and single-use baking trays.

Materials not accepted as recycling include foil wrapping paper, tissue paper, padded envelopes, ribbon, bows and styrofoam packaging.

Residents are also reminded to try flattening cardboard boxes if their blue carts are running out of room.

If there’s no more room left in a blue cart, citizens can alternatively take their excess recyclable materials to one of nine Big Blue Bin locations in Regina.

