Health

Canada must transform health system to better prepare for future pandemics: Tam

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 12:30 pm
Theresa Tam View image in full screen
Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam looks on at the start of a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s top doctor is urging the federal government to transform its public health system so the country is better equipped to handle future and present health threats.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the COVID-19 pandemic was a wake-up call on the need for “public health renewal” in Canada.

Part of that involves improving Canada’s public health data collection and surveillance.

She says gaps in Canada’s ability to collect data about the pandemic hindered the country’s response.

She also warned the government against scaling back public health funding once the emergency has passed, as government’s often do, which could leave Canada at a disadvantage at the onset of the next crisis.

The recommendations are part of Tam’s annual report, which was tabled in the House of Commons today by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
