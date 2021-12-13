Union non-confidence vote challenges London police chief’s leadership

Send this page to someone via email

The chair of the London Police Services Board has confirmed that members of the London Police Association held a non-confidence vote challenging the leadership of Chief Steve Williams.

Susan Toth says the LPA has confirmed that they did have a motion regarding the vote last week, but offered no further details about why and what happened.

“I think we need to know more details in terms of how this vote arose and hopeful that will come out at some point in time,” Toth said.

A non-confidence vote is not legally binding, but it does send a message to an organization that a leader no longer has support from a specific group.

“There is nothing at this point that raises anything with the board in terms of Chief Williams leadership,” Toth said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have spoken with every single member of the police services board, and everyone was has reiterated the same thing, that he has been an exceptional leader during a very difficult time and we look forward to working with him and seeing what this year brings.”

Toth said it’s important to keep in mind the pressure first responders have been under with increasing calls for service. She said during the last year, Williams had been “exceptional in terms of advocating for his officers.”

Williams has released a statement reacting to the news.

“I am aware of the motion that was tabled. I have heard and take the concerns of all members seriously. I am committed to discussions with the LPA Executive in the coming days and those discussions will inform next steps,” Williams said.

“These are challenging times for everyone, the community and the police. I continue to be incredibly proud of the work members of the LPS do each and every day. We share a common goal, and that is to be well as a team so we can serve the community with excellence. That will continue to be my focus moving forward.”

Global News has reached out to the LPA and has not received a statement at the time of publication.

Advertisement