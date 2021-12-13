COVID-19: Quebec adds 1,628 new cases, 3 deaths as hospitalizations jump

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,628 new COVID-19 infections on Monday and three deaths linked to the virus.

To date, the province has recorded 467,609 infections, 441,747 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 14,251.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by six in the last day to 268 with 30 new patients admitted and 24 discharged. Of those in hospital, 73 are in intensive care for an increase of five.

According to the latest data provided by Quebec’s public health institute, people who are not vaccinated are 15,1 times at greater risk of being hsopitalized due to complications from COVID-19, than those who are adequately vaccinated.

Quebec’s vaccination efforts continue, with third dose booster shots available for people aged 70 and over, people having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, pregnant women, people with chronic health issues that put them at greater risk and those living in remote communities.

Children between the ages of five and 11 are also being prioritized with vaccination campaigns underway in schools and mass vaccination centres.

So far, 272,246 kids in that age group have received their first dose and another 52,256 have booked appointments bringing the percentage of the population having received at least one shot to 83.3 per cent.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the province has reported 11,611 deaths attributable to the virus.