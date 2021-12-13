Several Kingston, Ont. schools pivot to online learning

The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, specifically those with the Omicron variant, has forced several schools in the Kingston region to switch from in-class to online learning.
The Limestone District School Board notified parents of the change via Twitter on Monday.
The following schools are closed until further notice due to a lack of staffing caused by various outbreaks:
- Module de l’Acadie
- Amherstview Public School
- Storrington Public School
- Southview Public School
- Bath Public School
- Polson Park Public School
- Odessa Public School
- LCVI
- Molly Brant Public School
In addition to the closures of these schools, the school board also announced that games and practices associated with Kingston Area Secondary School Athletics Association (KASSAA) are cancelled due to the number of outbreaks.
The school board had previously indicated it would be sending home rapid testing kits with students to ensure a safe return to class in January after the holiday break.
