Canada

Several Kingston, Ont. schools pivot to online learning

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 9:33 am
Several Kingston, Ont. schools pivot to online learning - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston

The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, specifically those with the Omicron variant, has forced several schools in the Kingston region to switch from in-class to online learning.

The Limestone District School Board notified parents of the change via Twitter on Monday.

Read more: Queen’s University declares COVID-19 outbreak in the student community

The following schools are closed until further notice due to a lack of staffing caused by various outbreaks:

  • Module de l’Acadie
  • Amherstview Public School
  • Storrington Public School
  • Southview Public School
  • Bath Public School
  • Polson Park Public School
  • Odessa Public School
  • LCVI
  • Molly Brant Public School

In addition to the closures of these schools, the school board also announced that games and practices associated with Kingston Area Secondary School Athletics Association (KASSAA) are cancelled due to the number of outbreaks.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Concerns rise over Omicron’s impact on healthcare system' COVID-19: Concerns rise over Omicron’s impact on healthcare system
COVID-19: Concerns rise over Omicron’s impact on healthcare system

The school board had previously indicated it would be sending home rapid testing kits with students to ensure a safe return to class in January after the holiday break.

