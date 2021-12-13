Several Kingston, Ont. schools pivot to online learning

Send this page to someone via email

The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, specifically those with the Omicron variant, has forced several schools in the Kingston region to switch from in-class to online learning.

The Limestone District School Board notified parents of the change via Twitter on Monday.

The following schools are closed until further notice due to a lack of staffing caused by various outbreaks:

Module de l’Acadie

Amherstview Public School

Storrington Public School

Southview Public School

Bath Public School

Polson Park Public School

Odessa Public School

LCVI

Molly Brant Public School

In addition to the closures of these schools, the school board also announced that games and practices associated with Kingston Area Secondary School Athletics Association (KASSAA) are cancelled due to the number of outbreaks.

Please note all @KASSAASports games and practices scheduled for this week have been cancelled. Games will be rescheduled to the new year. The @LESAA_LDSB volleyball tournament for today is also cancelled. pic.twitter.com/Xsu0ccI0iH — Limestone District School Board (@LimestoneDSB) December 13, 2021

The school board had previously indicated it would be sending home rapid testing kits with students to ensure a safe return to class in January after the holiday break.

