Advocacy groups stress importance of supporting Calgary seniors during the holidays

Around 125 senior citizens in Calgary will have a little something special to look forward to this holiday season, thanks to the work of Alice Lam and a group of volunteers.

Over the weekend, Lam and eight others gathered at the Good Neighbour Community Market to create gift bags that will be distributed to low-income seniors.

“This is just a small gesture, very superficial,” says Lam, co-founder of Good Neighbour. “But it’s something we can do as volunteers to hopefully bring some cheer to people who don’t have anybody else.”

Lam says the gift bags — which contain a handwritten card, mittens, hand warmers and chocolates — will be delivered next weekend to elderly Calgarians who live in subsidized housing.

Seniors advocacy groups say while showing care and support is a meaningful initiative year round, it’s especially important over the holidays and during long, cold winter months.

MP Fortin, an aging specialist with Ohana Care, says including seniors in Christmas traditions can go a long way.

“It can be something as simple as welcoming them into your home as you’re building your own Christmas tree or making an afternoon of it,” says Fortin.

CanAge CEO Laura Tamblyn Watts says some seniors may just need a helping hand to deal with the hazards that come with winter.

“We need to think about the fact that it’s dark and cold and slippery,” says Tamblyn Watts. “People get isolated because they can’t walk down the street or they can’t shovel their driveways.”

Tamblyn Watts says when it comes to gifts, they don’t always need to be wrapped. Sometimes it can be a matter of showing some holiday spirit.

“One of the nicest things that your community can do is to take up a little bit of carolling across the streets,” she says. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "One of the nicest things that your community can do is to take up a little bit of carolling across the streets," she says.

“It’s an opportunity to connect with older people. All they have to do is open the door and hear your joy and song.”