SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Queen’s University students can postpone exams over COVID-19 anxiety

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2021 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community' Queen’s students ask for online exams as Omicron suspected among school community
With suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 linked to Queen's University, many students are pushing the school to move exams online.

Students at an eastern Ontario university can choose to defer their exams if they are concerned about the local COVID-19 situation.

Queen’s University says the faculties of engineering and arts and science adjusted their policies after students raised concerns about attending exams.

Students who feel distressed about COVID-19 in the community have the option to not attend exams this term, with make-up exams offered “early in the winter term.”

Read more: Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week

The changes come after the Kingston, Ont., school confirmed a virus outbreak in the student community, and after the local health unit announced a case of the Omicron variant not linked to travel.

Trending Stories

Queen’s is advising students to avoid social gatherings and says it’s planning to distribute rapid COVID-19 test kits next week.

Story continues below advertisement

The university didn’t specify how many students are involved in the outbreak, but the Kingston public health unit listed four active outbreaks in Queen’s student residences as of Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week' Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week
Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagQueen's University tagQueen's university coronavirus tagqueen's university covid tagQueen's University Exams tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers