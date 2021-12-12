Queen’s University students can postpone exams over COVID-19 anxiety

Send this page to someone via email

Students at an eastern Ontario university can choose to defer their exams if they are concerned about the local COVID-19 situation.

Queen’s University says the faculties of engineering and arts and science adjusted their policies after students raised concerns about attending exams.

Students who feel distressed about COVID-19 in the community have the option to not attend exams this term, with make-up exams offered “early in the winter term.”

The changes come after the Kingston, Ont., school confirmed a virus outbreak in the student community, and after the local health unit announced a case of the Omicron variant not linked to travel.

Queen’s is advising students to avoid social gatherings and says it’s planning to distribute rapid COVID-19 test kits next week.

The university didn’t specify how many students are involved in the outbreak, but the Kingston public health unit listed four active outbreaks in Queen’s student residences as of Thursday.

